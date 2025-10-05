Fort Collins Artists to Share Stories Behind Public Works

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Lincoln Center event highlights creativity, community, and personal expression

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Northern Colorado residents will have the chance to meet the artists shaping the region’s visual landscape during a complimentary public reception and panel discussion at The Lincoln Center on Friday, October 10, 2025.

The evening begins with an Artist Reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring light refreshments and a gallery viewing of current exhibits. At 6:30 p.m., a panel discussion titled “Exploring Local Public Art & Personal Expression” will bring together four prominent local artists: Gregory Fields, Todd Kundla, Allie Ogg, and Stephen Shachtman.

Each artist has contributed to Fort Collins’ public art collection, with works that range from large-scale sculptures to innovative installations. The discussion will highlight how their studio practices connect with their community contributions, offering insights into the role of art in public spaces and everyday life.

“This is a unique opportunity for residents to not only view the personal works of these talented artists, but also to hear directly from them about the inspiration and process behind their public art,” organizers shared.

The event is hosted by Fort Collins’ Art in Public Places program and The Lincoln Center. Admission is free, and all community members are encouraged to attend.

Event Details:

What: Artist Reception & Panel Discussion — Exploring Local Public Art & Personal Expression

Artist Reception & Panel Discussion — Exploring Local Public Art & Personal Expression When: Friday, October 10, 2025

Friday, October 10, 2025 Reception: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Panel Discussion: 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Where: The Lincoln Center, Columbine Room

The Lincoln Center, Columbine Room Cost: Free

For more about Art in Public Places, visit fcgov.com/artspublic.

Source — City of Fort Collins / The Lincoln Center