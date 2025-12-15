Xcel Energy Prepares for High Winds

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Elevated wildfire risk may trigger safety-related power shutoffs along the Front Range

Xcel Energy Colorado is preparing for a strong wind event forecast to begin Wednesday, Dec. 17, that could impact Northern Colorado communities along the Front Range. The utility warns that a combination of arid conditions, prolonged warm temperatures, and high winds is creating a heightened wildfire risk and increasing the likelihood of power outages.

According to Xcel Energy, strong winds may damage power lines, prompting the company to consider a targeted Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) beginning around noon on Dec. 17 in select areas along the Front Range. The preventive measure is intended to reduce the risk of wildfires caused by electrical equipment under critical weather conditions.

Customers can check whether their address may be affected by visiting Xcel Energy’s outage map. If a PSPS or weather-related outage occurs, restoration could take several hours or even days, as crews must inspect power lines and repair any damage before safely restoring electricity.

As part of its wildfire prevention efforts, Xcel Energy will also activate Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS) across the Front Range. Under EPSS, power lines become more sensitive and may automatically shut off electricity if an issue is detected, such as a tree branch contacting a line. The setting is designed to improve public safety during periods of elevated fire risk.

Xcel Energy says it will directly notify potentially impacted customers as the weather event approaches and will continue to provide updates throughout the event on outages and restoration efforts. Residents, especially those who rely on electricity for medical equipment, are encouraged to prepare for potential outages and to review outage readiness tips on the utility’s website.

The company notes that forecasts may change and says it plans to provide another update on the potential for a PSPS event on Monday, Dec. 15. Additional information on the evolving situation is available at https://xcelener.gy/4j1xew6.

Source: Xcel Energy Colorado