Windsor Middle Wins NCAC Title Again

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Eighth-grade boys basketball team secures third straight championship with decisive win

Windsor Middle School’s eighth-grade boys basketball team added another trophy to its growing legacy Thursday night, defeating Riverview 45–28 to claim the NCAC basketball championship for the third consecutive year.

Led by Coach Cerise, the Wizards controlled the game from start to finish, showcasing strong defense, teamwork, and composure that have defined the program’s continued success. The win not only caps an impressive season but also highlights the depth of youth athletics in Windsor and the broader Northern Colorado community.

Windsor Middle School’s eighth-grade boys basketball team, 2025 (Photo courtesy Windsor Middle School)

School leaders and families celebrated the milestone as another proud moment for Windsor Middle School, reinforcing the school’s commitment to student growth through academics, sportsmanship, and teamwork.

Source: Windsor Middle School