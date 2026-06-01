Colorado Enacts New Artificial Intelligence Safety Protections for Youth

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New law requires transparency, safeguards minors, and sets strict standards for conversational artificial intelligence services

Colorado has adopted one of the nation’s strongest laws regulating conversational artificial intelligence technology, with Governor Jared Polis signing House Bill 1263 into law to establish new consumer protections and enhanced safeguards for young users.

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The bipartisan measure establishes statewide standards for conversational AI services operating in Colorado and aims to address concerns about mental health risks, exposure to harmful content, privacy, and transparency.

Under the new law, companies providing conversational AI services must clearly disclose when users are interacting with artificial intelligence rather than a human. The legislation also requires operators to implement response protocols when users express suicidal thoughts or self-harm concerns and prohibits chatbots from presenting their responses as a substitute for licensed professional care.

Additional protections focus on minors. The law prohibits companies from using engagement techniques such as streaks, badges, rewards, and other gamification tools designed to increase usage among children and teenagers. Operators must also take technologically feasible measures to prevent AI systems from generating sexually explicit content for minors or creating interactions that simulate emotional dependence.

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The legislation further requires providers to offer users tools to manage privacy and account settings.

Supporters say the law is intended to address emerging concerns surrounding AI technology before its impact mirrors challenges seen with social media platforms over the past decade.

Violations fall under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act and may carry penalties of up to $20,000 per violation, with no cap on total liability.

The bill was sponsored by state Representatives Sean Camacho and Javier Mabrey, along with state Senators Iman Jodeh and John Carson.

More information about Colorado laws and consumer protections is available through the official State of Colorado website: State of Colorado

As Northern Colorado families, educators, and students continue adapting to rapidly evolving technology, laws like this help shape expectations around safety, transparency, and responsible use. Staying informed about changes affecting daily life in Colorado has become part of understanding the communities we call home.

At North Forty News, we believe local journalism is most useful when it becomes part of your daily routine. Each morning brings new stories that help explain what’s changing across Northern Colorado and why it matters to the people who live here.

Source: Healthier Colorado