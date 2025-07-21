Loveland Ward 3 Council Seat Opens Following Resignation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

City explores election options as voters prepare to fill two seats this November

Loveland residents in Ward 3 will elect two new City Councilmembers this fall following the resignation of Councilmember Erin Black, who stepped down effective July 15. In light of her departure, voters in the ward will now select both a replacement to complete her term through 2027 and a representative for a full four-year term.

The upcoming election on Tuesday, November 4, will include both seats. One is the regular seat currently held by Councilmember Steve Olson, whose term expires at the end of 2025. The other will fill the remainder of Black’s unexpired term.

According to Loveland’s Municipal Code, both seats may appear on the ballot as a single combined question. In that scenario, candidates would compete in one race, with the top vote-getter earning the full-term seat and the runner-up filling the shorter term.

However, during the City Council meeting on July 15, councilmembers directed City Attorney Vince Junglas to explore alternative approaches. Staff is now reviewing whether it’s legally feasible to create two separate ballot questions before the November election.

Ballots will be mailed to registered voters in early October. Residents can register, update their information, or confirm their voter status by visiting the Colorado Secretary of State’s Go Vote Colorado website.

To receive updates about Loveland City Council agendas and meetings, visit the City Council page at lovgov.org.