Weld County Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Sexual Assault and Internet Luring

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Sheriff’s Office urges public to report any additional information related to the case

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 38-year-old man following a disturbing investigation into alleged child sexual abuse and internet luring in unincorporated Evans.

On July 16, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence where a parent discovered sexually explicit text messages on her juvenile son’s phone. The messages, authorities say, were sent by an adult male living in the same household, who is not biologically related to the child.

Further investigation by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office patrol and detective divisions revealed sexually explicit exchanges between the juvenile victim and the suspect, Luis Felipe Loma Martinez. Authorities allege that Martinez sexually assaulted the child on multiple occasions.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of the following charges:

Internet luring of a child

Sexual assault on a child (three counts)

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office stated that there is no ongoing threat to the public. However, they are asking anyone with relevant information to come forward. Tips can be submitted by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or by emailing [email protected].

This case serves as a solemn reminder to parents and guardians across Northern Colorado to remain vigilant in monitoring their children’s digital communication and to report any suspicious activity.

If you have information related to this case or other similar incidents, contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line or email. Community cooperation plays a vital role in protecting children across Northern Colorado.

All charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office