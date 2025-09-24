Weld County Cold Case: Detectives Still Seeking Answers in 1986 Murder of Mario Mendoza

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Investigators urge community members to come forward with information nearly four decades later

Nearly 40 years after the death of Brighton resident Mario Mendoza, Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) detectives continue to search for answers. Mendoza, last seen leaving George’s Bar in Brighton on Sept. 17, 1986, was found six days later, beaten to death and floating in the Fulton Irrigation Ditch #2 near Weld County Roads 4 and 27.

Investigators believe Mendoza’s body was placed in the ditch in Adams County before drifting to the discovery site. During the original investigation, detectives learned that Mendoza occasionally worked as a laborer at Sakata Farms and sometimes supplied marijuana to other laborers at the farm’s labor camp.

Despite decades of investigation, no motive, new suspects, or leads have emerged. WCSO detectives say the case remains open and are appealing once again to the public for information that could help bring closure.

Community members with information about the murder are encouraged to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email C[email protected].

For more information about WCSO cold cases, visit weldsheriff.com.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office