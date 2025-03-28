From Garden to Table: How My TV Roots Shape North Forty News



By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

There’s something special about growing your own food and turning it into a meal worth sharing. Thirteen years ago, I had the opportunity to travel the country as Executive Producer of a television show called Dig In. We explored the farm-to-table lifestyle before it was a mainstream movement—visiting chefs who walked from their kitchen into their backyard gardens to pick fresh ingredients, and horticulturists who knew the soil like an old friend.

A spring rooftop garden on a parking structure in Downtown Chicago in 2012 (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

The show aired in Denver, Dallas, Chicago, and Seattle, and every episode reminded me just how connected we are to the land—and to each other—through food. That background still shapes the stories I choose to tell today. It’s why I love sharing local gardening tips in North Forty News and highlighting restaurants and growers who keep that spirit alive in Northern Colorado.

This week, I want to spotlight three standout stories:

Spring Garden Planning in Northern Colorado: What to Know Now

Get a head start on your spring planting with advice tailored for our region’s tricky weather patterns and soil conditions.

Top Eats: Bistro Nautile Delivers Elevated Dining Downtown

We continue our Top Eats series with a visit to a Fort Collins favorite that’s been serving up one of the most refined dining experiences in Northern Colorado.

Earth Day Fort Collins Returns April 19 with Eco-Inspired Energy

Earth Day Fort Collins returns on Friday, April 19, and it’s more than just a gathering—it’s a call to action for the Northern Colorado community.

Donors receive daily news emails when they subscribe at northfortynews.com/subscribe, and e-edition subscribers get a weekly summary delivered straight to their inbox.

Thanks for being part of our community. Whether you’re planting, cooking, or just enjoying the view, I hope these stories bring you a little closer to the land—and to each other.

Warmly,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News