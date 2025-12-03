Northern Colorado Gets First Significant Snow of the Season

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Subzero morning, slippery roads — plows, delays, advisories sweep the region

As of early Wednesday morning, Northern Colorado is experiencing its first significant snowfall of the season, with several inches accumulating across the region. In Fort Collins, CO, residents reported approximately 3.5 inches of new snow. Plows were active throughout the city — clearing main roads and side streets — and could be seen working during school drop-off hours, making travel somewhat safer but still slow going. Snow continues to fall.

Clearing snow at Riverside Road in Fort Collins (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Winter Weather Advisories in Effect

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Winter Weather Advisories covering much of Northern Colorado:

For Fort Collins and nearby Loveland, CO, the advisory remains in effect until 2:00 p.m. MST this afternoon. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 more inches are possible, with storm totals mostly between 2 and 5 inches. NWS cautions of slippery road conditions and slow travel.

In the Northern Front Range foothills — including Red Feather Lakes, CO, and Estes Park, CO — a separate advisory remains in effect until 6:00 p.m. this evening. Snow accumulations are expected to bring storm totals to 3–9 inches, with heavier amounts near the foothills.

According to the NWS area forecast discussion, this is “the first winter storm of the season,” with the highest impacts expected for the morning commute — especially along the I-25 corridor and foothills. The forecast calls for snow to diminish this afternoon, though slippery conditions may linger into the evening commute.

Slippery and slushy roads on Prospect Road in Fort Collins (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Conditions Around the Region

Loveland : The Northern Colorado Regional Airport (KFNL) near Loveland reported “light snow and mist” early this morning under the advisory.

: The Northern Colorado Regional Airport (KFNL) near Loveland reported “light snow and mist” early this morning under the advisory. Estes Park : Under the NWS advisory, the forecast calls for snow, then likely continuing through mid-afternoon, with a total daytime accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

: Under the NWS advisory, the forecast calls for snow, then likely continuing through mid-afternoon, with a total daytime accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Red Feather Lakes & Foothill Areas : Also covered by the advisory, indicating up to 9 inches possible in foothill zones.

: Also covered by the advisory, indicating up to 9 inches possible in foothill zones. Other Areas (e.g., Greeley, NE Colorado Plains): While official snowfall reports from nearby plains are still coming in, NWS’s advisory does cover parts of northwest Weld County, which suggests possible snow or slush accumulations there.

Main Roads in Fort Collins had been cleared by 7am (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Local Voices & Commuter Impact

One Fort Collins parent described this morning’s school drop-off: “Plows had already cleared the main roads, but side streets were still slick — we took it slow,” reflecting widespread caution. Meanwhile, local snow-removal crews say they’ll be working throughout the day to keep roads passable.

School district representatives and businesses have not yet issued widespread closure announcements — but commute delays are expected, and drivers are being urged to monitor road conditions through official state resources.

What to Know Going Forward

According to NWS forecasts, while snowfall should ease later today, hazardous conditions are likely to linger. Residents across the Front Range foothills and plains are urged to continue exercising caution on roads, especially during late-afternoon and evening commutes.

For up-to-date road conditions statewide, travelers are encouraged to check the official statewide road-condition service at cotrip.org or call 5-1-1.

Stay safe out there — and for those heading into higher elevations this week, be prepared for slick roads and potential travel delays.

Current conditions in your area can be found at weather stations throughout Northern Colorado at wunderground.com.

North Forty News will continue coverage as more develops, at NorthFortyNews.com.