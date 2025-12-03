Colorado Ranks 6th Nationally for Scam Vulnerability

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New analysis highlights rising financial losses and targeted online fraud across the state

Colorado residents are facing some of the highest scam risks in the nation, according to newly compiled data showing increasing online fraud, phishing attempts, and financial losses.

Colorado ranks sixth nationally for overall scam vulnerability, based on complaint frequency and per-capita financial impact, according to an analysis by the email security platform Mailgo using FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center data.

Colorado reported 2.49 scam complaints per 1,000 residents—placing it sixth in the nation—and average losses of $40.88 per person, ranking the state 11th for financial impact. The report shows that Colorado is among a cluster of Western states experiencing elevated scam activity, joining Nevada, Arizona, California, Wyoming, Washington, and Alaska in the top ten.

Experts attribute Colorado’s high ranking to its concentration of remote workers, tech professionals, and cryptocurrency investors—prime targets for employment scams, crypto fraud, and business email compromise schemes.

Lennon Han, an email communications expert at Mailgo, said phishing emails remain the most common entry point for fraud. “Colorado’s tech-forward economy and concentration of remote workers make it particularly vulnerable,” Han said. “Technical email authentication and threat-detection systems provide essential protection that awareness alone cannot deliver.”

A recent Pew Research Center survey found that 24% of U.S. adults have received a scam message that led them to share personal information. IdentityTheft.org reports that email remains the primary channel for phishing scams.

