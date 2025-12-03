Nationally Known Comedian Jamie Lissow Brings His Stand-Up to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Jamie Lissow, known for his appearances on Fox’s Gutfeld! and his work alongside Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler, will perform Sunday, December 7, at 5 p.m. at the Aggie Theatre in downtown Fort Collins. The show brings a national comedy presence to Northern Colorado audiences looking for a night of quick wit and sharp storytelling.

Lissow is widely recognized for starring in and co-writing the Netflix series Real Rob, and for his appearances on The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show, Last Comic Standing, and a Dry Bar Comedy Special that has earned more than 20 million views. His recent film work includes Daddy Daughter Trip with John Cleese, Rob Schneider, and Michael Bublé, and he is currently developing The Animal 2 for Fox/Tubi.

Accessible seating is available by contacting [email protected] or calling 970-482-8300. More details and ticket information are available at the event page: https://www.z2ent.com/events/detail/jamielissow-2025-agg.

