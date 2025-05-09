Greeley Launches Mobile Speed Enforcement to Address Traffic Safety

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New traffic initiative deploys camera-equipped vans to curb speeding and improve street safety across the city

GREELEY, Colo. – To address community concerns about excessive speeding and dangerous driving, the Greeley Police Department, in collaboration with the City of Greeley, will launch a mobile photo speed safety program beginning May 14.

The initiative will deploy two minivans outfitted with advanced camera systems to monitor and capture real-time speeding violations in high-risk areas throughout Greeley. The vehicles, operated in partnership with Verra Mobility, are designed to support law enforcement in improving driver behavior and reducing traffic-related incidents.

The program starts with a 30-day warning period in which violators will receive warnings rather than fines. On June 13, enforcement will begin in full, with speeding citations issued to vehicle owners after law enforcement verifies recorded violations. Fines will range from $40 in non-school zones to $80 in school or active construction zones.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Commander Mike Heck of the Greeley Police Department emphasized that the program is rooted in community feedback: “After extensive research, we are excited to implement the mobile speed photo safety program to help improve quality of life issues throughout the City of Greeley by increasing traffic safety.”

Law enforcement officers will continue to review all photo evidence before issuing citations to ensure accuracy and fairness. The program is part of a broader effort to enhance public safety and reduce preventable accidents in Northern Colorado communities.

Contact Commander Mike Heck at (970) 350-9617 for questions or additional information.

Source: City of Greeley Police Department