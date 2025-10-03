Northern Colorado Weekend Forecast

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

I’m looking at another classic shoulder-season swing in Northern Colorado. Friday starts warm and bright—great for a quick hike or a high-school game—with highs in the mid- to upper-80s around Fort Collins.

Saturday turns a notch cooler and breezier, with a few spotty showers popping up in the afternoon. By Sunday, we enter proper fall mode: mostly cloudy skies, crisp air, and highs in the mid-60s. These trends line up with NOAA’s latest point-and-click forecast for Fort Collins and nearby foothills, plus real-time CSU station observations on campus showing our warm, dry lead-in.

Day-by-day