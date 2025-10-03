Northern Colorado Weekend Forecast

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com
I’m looking at another classic shoulder-season swing in Northern Colorado. Friday starts warm and bright—great for a quick hike or a high-school game—with highs in the mid- to upper-80s around Fort Collins.
Saturday turns a notch cooler and breezier, with a few spotty showers popping up in the afternoon. By Sunday, we enter proper fall mode: mostly cloudy skies, crisp air, and highs in the mid-60s. These trends line up with NOAA’s latest point-and-click forecast for Fort Collins and nearby foothills, plus real-time CSU station observations on campus showing our warm, dry lead-in.
Day-by-day
- Friday (Oct. 3): Sunny & very warm. High 85–88°F, low ~53°F. Light SE breeze. Great leaf-peeping at lower elevations.
- Saturday (Oct. 4): Partly sunny, breezy, a few afternoon showers (chance near 40–60%). High ~78–80°F, low ~43–44°F. Keep a light shell handy if you’ll be out late.
- Sunday (Oct. 5): Cooler, mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High ~64–67°F, low ~44°F. Feels like fall—nice for a mid-day walk or pumpkin-patch run.