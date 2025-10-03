Colorado Fall Colors Shine at Rocky Mountain National Park and Estes Park Elk Fest

By Blaine Howerton | Publisher, North Forty News

Every fall, Northern Colorado puts on a show that feels almost too good to be real. Last weekend, I had the chance to soak in the golden aspens of Rocky Mountain National Park and experience the Elk Fest in Estes Park. The crowds were thick, but the crisp mountain air, bugling elk, and vibrant fall colors made it worth every step. It was one of those weekends that reminded me just how lucky we are to call Colorado home.

Fall has always been my favorite season. From the crunch of leaves underfoot to the glow of aspens across the foothills, this time of year invites us to slow down, take in the beauty, and reconnect with the landscapes that surround us. The annual traditions—whether it’s a drive up the Poudre Canyon, a walk through Red Feather, or a festival weekend in Estes—tie us back to the rhythms of nature and community.

That sense of place is what we aim to reflect each week at North Forty News. Whether it’s coverage of local issues like the proposed concrete batch plant, celebrations like Windsor’s Down Syndrome Walk, or features on the arts and dining, we’re here to tell the stories of Northern Colorado’s people and places.

Your support—through reading, subscribing, advertising, or donating—keeps that mission alive. It ensures that even as the seasons change, your local stories have a place to be told and shared.

As you head out to enjoy Colorado’s fall splendor, I hope you’ll also take time to stay connected with your community. And if you catch a photo that captures the magic of the season, send it our way—we’d love to share it.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News