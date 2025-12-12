Sunny, Mild Weather this Weekend

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado is forecast for sunny, mild weather through this weekend (Dec. 12–14).

Friday kicks off with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s, followed by another sun-filled Saturday with temperatures near the upper 50s.

Overnight lows will slip into the 20s and low 30s each night. Sunday continues the trend with clear to partly sunny skies and highs again around the mid-50s — ideal for outdoor activities before winter really settles in. There’s no significant precipitation expected, and winds should stay manageable.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!