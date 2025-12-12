A Season of Showing Up

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

This time of year often reveals who we are as a community.

As I read through this week’s edition, I kept coming back to a straightforward idea: showing up matters. Whether it’s educators delivering gifts by hand to Northern Colorado students in need, volunteers and nonprofits stepping in quietly where the system falls short, or families gathering around a warm kitchen table on a cold evening—this week’s stories are about presence, not performance.

Our cover story, Holiday Deliveries Bring Crucial Support to Northern Colorado Students, is a powerful reminder that real impact often happens far from the spotlight. Teachers and staff driving from Fort Collins to Greeley, knocking on doors, and making sure families feel seen—that’s Northern Colorado at its best. It’s also precisely the kind of story we exist to tell.

You’ll also find moments of reflection and joy throughout this edition: winter’s beauty in stillness, gardens offering texture rather than color, music powered by clean energy, local athletes reaching historic milestones, and community events filling our calendar during one of the busiest times of the year. Together, these stories paint a fuller picture of life here—not just what’s happening, but why it matters.

This week, I’m excited to share something new.

We’ve launched a Daily Update, where you can name your price to support local journalism and receive our Daily Update each morning at 5 a.m. It’s our most direct connection with readers—one email, once a day, focused on what’s happening here in Northern Colorado.

The Daily Update includes:

Top local headlines you need to know

A quick look at what’s happening around the region

Links to deeper reporting, events, and community stories

By offering a name-your-price option, we’re making it easier for more readers to help sustain independent local news—especially during a season when budgets are tight. Still, reliable information and community connection matter more than ever.

If North Forty News helps you stay connected, informed, or grounded in this place we call home, I invite you to join us through the Pledge Daily Update. Your support—at any level—helps ensure we can keep showing up for Northern Colorado, every single day.

Be sure to read this week’s complete edition online at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week. Bookmark the link—the new edition is posted there automatically each time it comes out.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News