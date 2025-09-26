Warm, Sunny Start; Mild Weekend with a Few Sunday Clouds in Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

I love when the first taste of fall still delivers patio weather. Northern Colorado is set up for a beautiful stretch Friday through Sunday.

Northern Colorado heads into a gorgeous fall weekend. Friday brings abundant sunshine and the warmest temps—mid-80s in Fort Collins and Greeley—followed by clear, crisp overnight lows near 50°F. Saturday stays sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s and light breezes. Sunday trends are mostly sunny to partly cloudy; the foothills could see a stray shower, but the plains remain mainly dry, with highs near the upper 70s to around 80°F. Cool nights continue in the upper 40s to low 50s. Enjoy ideal conditions for hikes, games, and patios, and keep a light layer handy after sunset.

Friday (Sept. 26): Sunshine dominates and it’s the warmest day of the weekend—expect highs in the mid-80s across Fort Collins and Greeley, easing to around 84°F, with a light breeze. A clear, crisp night follows, with temperatures near 50°F.

Saturday (Sept. 27): Classic early-fall feel—sunny and comfortable, highs in the upper 70s (~77–79°F), light winds, and another fabulous night in the upper 40s.

Sunday (Sept. 28): Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on the plains with highs near 78–80°F. Foothills/West Larimer could see an isolated sprinkle in the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Overnight, temperatures will drop to around the low-50s.