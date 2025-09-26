Golden Drives andAspen Dreams:Celebrating Fall in Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Every year, when the air turns crisp and the first golden leaves drift across Northern Colorado, I’m reminded why fall is one of my favorite seasons. There’s something restorative about slowing down to notice the changes around us—the crunch of leaves underfoot, the colors spreading across the foothills, and the feeling that the season itself is inviting us to pause and take it all in.

One of my favorite pastimes this time of year is a good fall drive. We’re lucky here in Northern Colorado, with canyons and backroads that can surprise us with bursts of color at every turn. But I’ll admit, my favorite place in the state to soak it all in lies a little farther south. The San Juan Mountains near Crested Butte hold some of the most beautiful aspen expanses I’ve ever seen. Rolling hillsides of gold seem to go on forever, the kind of beauty that makes you pull over, step out, and breathe for a while.

Closer to home, we’re treated to our own stunning displays—from the Poudre Canyon to Red Feather and up toward the Wyoming border. These moments of natural beauty remind me that our communities are deeply rooted in this place, and that’s what we strive to reflect every week at North Forty News.

Your support—through reading, subscribing, advertising, or donating—keeps this work going. It ensures we can continue to highlight the stories of Northern Colorado’s people, places, and possibilities.

As you make time for your own fall drive this season, I hope you’ll also take the opportunity to stay connected with your community. And if you see a view that stops you in your tracks, snap a photo and send it our way. We love to share them.

Read this week’s complete edition online. Bookmark it at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week!

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News