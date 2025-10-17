NorthFortyNews.com

Weekend Forecast: Sunny Friday, Windy & Cooler Saturday, Toasty Sunday Return

Blaine Howerton
by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Good morning, NoCo! Here’s how Friday–Sunday (Oct 17–19) is shaping up in Fort Collins and the surrounding Northern Colorado corridor:

  • Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable, with highs in the mid-60s. Light winds. A classic leaf-raking and patio-lunch day.
  • Saturday: Cooler and breezy to windy—northwest gusts could top 35–40 mph at times, with highs near 60 and a crisp evening. Plan for blowing leaves and a noticeable wind chill; bundle up for morning games and hikes.
  • Saturday night: Clear and cold, with lows near freezing in many areas. Protect tender plants, hoses, and outdoor valves.
  • Sunday: A quick rebound—sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid-70s. Great for fall color drives and backyard grilling.

I’m also keeping an eye on CSU’s Fort Collins weather station for ground truth on temperatures and wind; observations from this morning’s lineup match the superb start and light early breezes before Saturday’s bump.

