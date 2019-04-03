Colorado State University Fermentation Science Program Selects Crafted ERP

Colorado State University has selected Crafted ERP to educate Fermentation Science and Technology students on how a software solution can and should complement the data management that accompanies the science and art of brewing and fermentation.

CSU Instructor and Brewmaster Jeff Biegert stated: “We run a world-class fermentation science program in a state where we’re surrounded by the pioneers of the craft beer movement from the last three decades, and two of the largest brewers in the world. Our students expect our program to prepare them with best practices in brewing and fermentation management, and, we needed software that embodied that same expectation. Crafted ERP was the best choice for us as it meets real-world, enterprise standards, with features that allow for ease of use in a classroom environment.”

Leveraging his 27 years of experience across all aspects of production, Biegert wanted to offer his students more than just the science behind fermentation. He wanted to give them a real taste of the production process and all the critical control/data capture points that impact supply chain and inventory management, business decision-making, process analysis and, ultimately, beer quality.

“A proper business software should show you not only what’s happening in production and inventory but allow each department to see how they’re impacting the rest of the organization,” Biegert said. “It’s information in one location, and, it’s one source of the truth. In my experience, data from different sources don’t always agree, and that can present a real challenge when making quality and efficiency decisions. Crafted ERP is really a holistic solution, exactly what CSU was looking to leverage as we teach the next generation of brewers and food scientists.”