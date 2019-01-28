February’s Teen Science Cafe: High Impact Primate Paleontology

February’s Teen Science Cafe is for Scientist and Teens exploring the world. February 13 at Everyday Joe’s Coffee House 144 S. Mason Street 5-7PM, Presentation begins at 5:30 PM, food, and drinks provided with an RSVP. Speaker Dr. Kim Nichols from the Department of Anthropology will lead the cafe. Kim is a Professor and the Director of the Primate Origins Lab & Paleontology Field School.

Dr. Nichols will discuss the results of instructor and undergraduate collaborative FIELD & LAB research on a vertebrate subtropical community 56-53 MILLION YEARS AGO. The fossils were recovered by Paleontology Field School students from badland localities in the Bighorn Basin in Wyoming and include the first confirmed primates and oldest-known horses — plus crocodiles and numerous exotic mammals unlike anything alive today.

Kim will also discuss how insights gained from the primate past inform our understanding of nonhuman and human primate lives today and help us gain an understanding of the potential impact of climate change, ancient and modern!

Events are once a month. The Spring Semester dates are February 13, March 14, April 10.

RSVP here.