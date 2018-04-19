Fort Collins’ Numerica Corporation Awarded GSA Contract

Ray Weiss

FORT COLLINS, CO (4/17/18) — Numerica Corporation – which develops intuitive law enforcement database software, crime analysis software, and analytics – announced today that it has been awarded an Information Technology Schedule 70 contract by the General Services Administration (GSA).

The GSA is the premier procurement arm for all federal government agencies. Under the new contract, federal, state, and local government agencies will be able to access Numerica’s solutions via GSA Advantage!®, the government’s electronic online ordering system, at gsaadvantage.gov.

Through GSA contract number 47QTCA18D00AB, Numerica will offer its Lumen Desktop, Mobile, and Enterprise solutions, as well as professional services and training, to government agencies.

Lumen Desktop provides a powerful, but easy-to-use interface to rapidly focus criminal and intelligence investigations and analysis on the most relevant people, places, and events. Lumen Desktop users can also search, analyze, and share data, produce photo lineups, automatically create link charts, and map disparate data sources. Lumen Mobile is a simple mobile interface which enables patrol, detectives, and other officers in the field to quickly and easily find information related to any entity from a smartphone or tablet.

The entire Lumen suite of solutions is compliant with the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Policy.

“We are extremely proud to be awarded the GSA certification,” says Nick Coult, Senior Vice President of Law Enforcement at Numerica. “While Numerica has grown exponentially over the past few years, the GSA contract will take us to a whole new level, expanding our government business while we continue to provide our clients with exceptional solutions and service.”

