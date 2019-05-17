Girls in the spotlight foster leadership, entrepreneurship, and creative/performing arts

Girls in the spotlight is a movement to help girls find their voice through the combination of creative/performing arts, leadership, and entrepreneurship. Girls communicate, create, and connect during a weeklong summer program, Girls Take the Stage. There are 5 programs starting June 10 and concluding on August 2 at Compass Community Collaborative School. Select enrollment available for two age groups: incoming grades 3-5 and incoming grades 6-8.

“We help girls build confidence and self-awareness through public presentation skills development using dramatic techniques.” Founder and Executive Director of Girls in the Spotlight, Hope Hartman says. “Communities and businesses thrive when more women hold leadership positions and are part of the management team. We need to work with girls at a young age to increase awareness and build skills. With the right mindset, girls will continue to know they have options, take initiative, form positive relationships and be confident they have something to offer the world.”

Hope’s background is diverse, however, some of her most relevant experiences include having a Masters in Theater, a certificate to teach from Cambridge University, experience as a classroom teacher and speech and drama coach and an entrepreneur. Leadership is a huge part of her path from a young age. “I believe the sooner we work with our girls, we are setting them up for success in hopes they will reach their full potential. I’m passionate about empowering girls and building a community of support around them.” Hope says.

Women in more leadership roles

Hartman dreams of the future generation of women being in more leadership roles throughout our community in the form of business owners, management, community leaders – the possibilities are endless. Girls in the spotlight are just one step in that direction.

There are a few volunteer opportunities. Hartman wants to build thriving internship programs for high school girls and college students. “This way the young girls will see an ecosystem of support of various age levels around them. However, in these early stages, there are a variety of ways I could use help if someone’s skills and interests match our organization’s greatest need.” Hopes says

For girls who want to take part this summer, they can Enroll Here. Sign-ups close on May 31, 2019.