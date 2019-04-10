Go The Extra Mile in Loveland

After living in Loveland for almost 13 years and being invested in the community as a club and high soccer coach and United Soccer Club board member, Dan Wiesner started his outdoor gear eBay business and maintained it for seven years full-time but couldn’t shake having a gear shop with a focus on consignment. Wiesner took over the Rocky Mountain Cyclery building in Loveland December 2018 opening The Extra Mile Outdoor Gear and Bike.

Dan’s vision of helping the community sell the extra gear they have stored up but not necessarily the time and motivation to sell it themselves compelled him to open the brick and mortar location.

“Providing a gear shop where we can turn people’s extra gear into cash has been a dream,” Dan says. “Also new high-quality gear isn’t cheap, so to provide an outlet for people to get sweet gear at sweet prices also motivates us,” Dan says, “Loveland is a little hidden and quiet but like the rest of the surrounding area is seeing a boom and revitalization,” Dan says. “More restaurants, nifty shops, coffee, and beer. So what’s next? Bikes and gear! What else do ya need?”

Dan and his pregnant (at the time) partner, Katie, moved to the Fort Collins/Loveland area in 2002 from Wisconsin and fell in love with the mountains, bike trails, natural areas, and the area is a vortex of high-quality gear, gear makers and gear company reps. The family spent ten consecutive years camping in different national forests each summer for 7-10 days. “I enjoy mountain biking, hiking, backpacking, climbing, paddle boarding, fishing and especially backcountry skiing. Wanted to share these adventures with my kids.” As the family was growing Dan wanted to outfit the family for outdoor adventures. His outdoor gear selling came in handy, he could provide high-quality gear to the whole family.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Rocky Mountain Cyclery had been at 5th and Garfield for 12 years. “We hope to continue to serve their customers. We opened in the middle of March and have been getting positive feedback from the community. We are excited to work with the city of Loveland and be involved with the downtown community,” Dan says. “We will sell outdoor apparel, footwear, hiking, climbing, winter sports equipment, bicycles and offering bicycle repair service. We have the new, used, and consigned high-quality gear and apparel at palatable prices. We also hope to provide our consignees with an easy way to recycle their unneeded gear into some dollars.”

The Extra Mile Outdoor Gear and Bike is at 504 N. Garfield Loveland, CO 80537.

contact phone: 970-800-3660

instagram: theextramileloveland