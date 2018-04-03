Good Day Pharmacy Earns NCPA Innovation Center Award

Karen Price, Director of Marketing

Loveland, CO (March 30, 2018) – Good Day Pharmacy, based in Loveland, Colorado since 1985, has earned the NCPA Innovation Center Excellence (NICE) Award for Best Customer Convenience Improvement. This is the first year for the competition, created to acknowledge pharmacies for their efforts to enhance their value and better serve their communities.

In October 2014, Good Day Pharmacy unveiled a new service to assist women across Colorado with one-on-one breast prosthesis fitting services. After completing a competitive analysis of its service areas, the pharmacy realized women undergoing mastectomy surgery for breast cancer were forced to drive hours or had to buy mastectomy products online without personalized consultations and fittings. Soon after, the Good Day Breast Care Center was born.

“Congratulations to Good Day Pharmacy and its president and COO Vicki Einhellig for earning the NICE Award for Best Customer Convenience Improvement thanks to their extraordinary work in helping women going through the battle of breast cancer,” said Kurt Proctor, PhD, president of the NCPA Innovation Center.

In the past three years, certified fitters on the Good Day Pharmacy staff from Amoena USA have assisted more than 120 women from four states (Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas and Nebraska) with personalized fitting services and state-of-the-art prosthetic breast forms. Other product offerings include post-surgery bras, camisoles, compression tops, warm hats and scarves, and insurance claim filing. Good Day Pharmacy is also a service provider for Northern Colorado based Hope Lives! – The Lydia Dody Breast Cancer Support Center, a nonprofit organization that supplies and pays for non-medical services for women undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Good Day Pharmacy decorates its stores in pink and encourages the 140 staff members across Good Day’s nine retail pharmacies to also wear pink throughout October to raise breast cancer awareness. Good Day is looking to expand the center into another one of its pharmacies during the next year.

The National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA®) represents the interests of America’s community pharmacists, including the owners of more than 22,000 independent community pharmacies.

Good Day Pharmacy is an independent, family-owned company operating under the Health Mart umbrella with nine pharmacies in Northern Colorado and employs more than 140 Colorado residents. Its principals are David Lamb, Vicki Einhellig, and Nancy Lamb. Collaboratively, all three owners serve on several organization boards: RxPlus, Independent Pharmacy Cooperative, Independent Advisory Board, and Long Term Care Network. Good Day also hosts internship programs and student rotations for pharmacy school students and pharmacy technicians. This year Good Day celebrates its 33rd year in business, providing community pharmacies and personal, face-to-face service to Colorado residents.