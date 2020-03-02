Haitian Man Receives Free Prosthetic After Tragic Fall

Gilbert Lindor was flown out to Colorado for two weeks to receive a brand new prosthetic leg at no charge recently after losing his leg in 2007.

Lindor lost his leg when he fell down a ravine and injured himself. After spending 27 days waiting for anyone to help him, Lindor was was found and saved by the organization Climbing for Christ, but his leg had acquired gangrene. The organization evacuated him to Santa Domingo for the forced amputation of his leg.

A service that would cost normally around $70,000, Lindor received a new prosthetic for free on the behalf of Joe Johnson of Quorum Prosthetics, a full-service clinic, and manufacturer out of Windsor, Colorado.

Johnson heard of Lindor’s story ten years ago through a colleague and set his sights on helping him. “After hearing his story, I instantly agreed to make him a functional prosthetic. God put me in this position, I have my own company and have the resources to pay back when I can, so I do,” said Johnson.

With little to no therapy available for Lindor back in Haiti, Johnson is working to find his therapy in the Dominican Republic while helped him little by little at his office in Windsor while he was here. Lindor was able to fully walk on the prosthetic as of Thursday, January 16.

“I feel emotionally happy. I hope to use it correctly for my studies in the future,” said Lindor.

To learn more about Quorum Prosthetics or Climbing for Christ, visit their websites at https://www.opquorum.com and http://climbingforchrist.org.