High Hops Brewery takes home 5 medals for submissions in Denver

High Hops Brewery

WINDSOR, CO – High Hops Brewery earned a medal for each beer they submitted this week at the 9th Annual Denver International Beer Competition. Their Colorado Craft Lager, The Cold One, received a gold medal along with their Double India Pale Ale, Dr. Pat’s Double IPA. The Cold One is the first craft beer available in a 30 pack in Colorado, and was released earlier this year.

High Hops Brewery also took home 5 medals for their 5 submissions last year in the 2017 Denver International Beer Competition, making this their 2nd year medaling in all of their submissions.

The Denver International Beer Competition is judged through a double-blind 50-point system and accepts beer entries from all over the world. Judges are BJCP (Beer Judge Certification Program) certified and they use the BJCP style guidelines to rate beers from over 60 categories with fairness and consistency.

The medal list is as follows:

Gold – The Cold One, Colorado Craft Lager

Gold – Dr. Pat’s Double IPA, Double India Pale Ale

Silver – Puckerberry Sour, Gluten-free Blackberry Kettle Sour

Bronze – Blueberry Wheat, American Wheat with Fruit

Bronze – The Noble One, Belgian-Style Quadrupel

About High Hops Brewery

Established in 2012, High Hops Brewery is a family-founded, owned-and-operated business located in Windsor, Colorado. Patrick and Amanda Weakland, owners and founders of The Windsor Gardener, took their hobby of home brewing to the public and have since received numerous awards and accolades. With the slogan “All Types of Beer for All Types of People,” High Hops Brewery’s goal is to give life to a family of beers that’s both unique and delicious. Their unique location, which is inside of a garden center that sits on a plot of farmland, allows them to grown their own quality beer ingredients, like hops, herbs, and spices. Learn more at www.highhopsbrewery.com.