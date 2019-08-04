Housing Catalyst Receives Awards of Merit from NAHRO

Village on Shields for Community Revitalization and Village on Horsetooth for Program Innovation wins Awards of Merit in Affordable Housing.

Contact: Kim Iwanski 970-218-1829 kiwanski@HousingCatalyst.comKim Iwanski

The National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) recently honored Housing Catalyst with two 2019 Awards of Merit. The winning projects were: Village on Shields for Community Revitalization and Village on Horsetooth for Program Innovation in Affordable Housing.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Village on Shields is a community of 285 apartments that were in dire need of repairs and upgrades when purchased by Housing Catalyst several years ago. Its community center and pool were closed for many years due to safety concerns and deterioration. Housing Catalyst’s purchase of Village on Shields was an opportunity to rehabilitate a declining community and make these apartments durable for many more years. The buildings were completely renovated, inside and out, from flooring, paint, appliances and cabinets to central air conditioning, siding, balconies and patios. The pool and community building, previously non-operational, now provide a fitness room, community room, and pool with expanded deck, grills and gathering spaces. The project was a massive undertaking with each household temporarily relocated during renovation and then moved back into their home.

This was the largest affordable housing preservation ever attempted in the history of Larimer County. The rehabilitation has renewed and revitalized this community, and preserved it as affordable housing for many more years.

With Village on Horsetooth, Housing Catalyst added 96 affordable apartment homes to a city that desperately needs more affordable housing options, especially for families. Village on Horsetooth was the first City Land Bank development in Fort Collins. The City of Fort Collins purchased the property in 2003 to keep the land price low for future affordable housing. Housing Catalyst acquired the site in 2016 and used an innovative combination of funding sources to develop 96 affordable apartments in 2018. This community provides homes for a wide range of household sizes with 1,2,3 and 4 bedroom apartments. Its family-friendly location is within walking distance to three public schools and near several large community parks.

“Congratulations to our 2019 Awards of Merit recipients,” said NAHRO President Carl S. Richie, Jr. “I am so proud of the great work they’re doing for their clients and their communities.”

The NAHRO Awards of Merit program was created 20 years ago to recognize agencies who found innovative ways of making a difference in their communities and in the lives of the people they serve by creating affordable housing, revitalizing their neighborhoods, and developing initiatives such as job readiness programs, public-private partnerships, disaster prevention projects, and more.

“The Awards of Merit catalog is more than a list of winners,” said NAHRO CEO Adrianne Todman. “It’s a yearly compendium of some of the best work being done by housers and community builders nationwide. Congratulations to this year’s honorees!”

NAHRO, established in 1933, is a membership organization of nearly 20,000 housing and community development agencies and professionals throughout the United States whose mission is to create affordable housing and safe, viable communities that enhance the quality of life for all Americans, especially those of low- and moderate-income. NAHRO’s membership administers more than 3 million housing units for 7.6 million people.

Housing Catalyst offers sustainable, long-term housing solutions for Northern Colorado. As Fort Collins’ largest property management company and affordable housing developer, Housing Catalyst serves over 4,000 individuals. Employing innovative programs and resident support systems, Housing Catalyst offers critical tools and resources that families need while creating vibrant, sustainable communities throughout Fort Collins.