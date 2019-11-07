The Rocky Mountain Section of the American Water Works (RMSAWWA) joined elected officials, water utilities, community leaders, educators and businesses across the country to participate in the fifth annual Imagine a Day Without Water, a nationwide day of education and advocacy about the value of water. Led by the Value of Water Campaign, a thousand organizations across the country will raise awareness about not taking water for granted and the crucial need for investment in our nation’s water systems.

Members of the RMSAWWA understand that investment in the nation’s drinking water and wastewater systems is essential to our national health, safety, environment and economic prosperity. RMSAWWA joined Imagine a Day Without Water to draw attention to the very real possibility communities in Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico face of not having enough water.

Turning on the tap for clean, safe drinking water, and flushing the toilet with no second thought about what happens to wastewater, are actions most Americans take for granted every day. But drought, flooding and population changes are stressing our water and wastewater systems. While most Americans enjoy reliable water service, our nation’s water infrastructure is aging and in need of investment. A day without water service is public health and an economic disaster: a single nationwide day without water service would jeopardize $43.5 billion of economic activity.

RMSAWWA provides solutions to water professionals from Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico to effectively manage water through education opportunities and networking with other water utilities, engineering consultants and water treatment specialty firms. Learn more about RMSAWWA at www.rmsawwa.org as we Imagine a Day Without Water.