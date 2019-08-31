Innosphere client company, Terafence, selected to pitch at the prestigious Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) Venture Day

By Emily Wilson

emily@innosphere.org

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Innosphere, Colorado’s incubator program dedicated to accelerating the success of science and technology-based companies has announced that Israeli-based cybersecurity startup company, Terafence Ltd., has been selected to pitch at the prestigious Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) Venture Day in Chicago, IL on August 13th. Venture Day is a mix of startups and companies from across the globe interested in clean technology solutions.

Terafence is an Israeli startup company protecting buildings and systems from cyber threats. Each year, Innosphere provides business support to a limited number of international companies to help them achieve business success in the U.S. and to assist with commercialization efforts.

Each summer, the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and Incubatenergy join forces to present innovative companies to the electric power industry. Terafence was recommended by Innosphere to EPRI’s Venture Day, which is a half-day pitch event with technology innovators and members EPRI’s nation-side network of utilities.

Increasingly, hackers are attempting to access global critical infrastructure such as power generation utilities and power transmission utilities to manipulate mission-critical equipment that controls the power generation network. Terafence has developed a hardware and software solution that prevents hackers from entering into networks at the operating system level. Terafence’s solution prevents hackers from accessing the front-line control technology essential for controlling the entire electric grid, which are called Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs).

“Innosphere is excited to be supporting Terafence in their US market launch,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere CEO. “The company is working on a critical technology for the electric power industry and we’re very pleased Terafence was selected to present at EPRI’s Venture Day.”

Innosphere has a track record of working closely with international companies on customized support packages. Two examples include working with the Canadian Technology Accelerator that brings high-potential clean technology companies to Colorado for business support and working with the Israel-Colorado Innovation Fund (ICI Fund) to support Israeli startups seeking to establish operations in the U.S.

“Many IoT devices are being compromised due to their inadequate protection from attacks,” said Freeman. “Terafence’s solution protects commercial buildings, critical assets, and systems from all types of cyber threats, making this a timely technology addressing cyber security.”

For more information, contact Innosphere CEO, Mike Freeman, at mike@innosphere.org or 970. 818.7736.

Innosphere is now accepting applications from science and tech companies to join Fall cohort!

Innosphere’s business incubation program is all about gaining customers, raising capital and scaling your startup. The Innosphere Fund will be evaluating all incoming companies of the fall cohort to be considered for seed stage investments of up to $150,000 at the beginning of the company’s Innosphere engagement. The initial 3-month program begins in September. Applications to the incubator program should be submitted by the deadline of August 21st, 2019 at www.innosphere.org.