Innosphere hosting informative meet & greet sessions for startup and scaleup companies

Deadline to apply for pre-seed funding is December 6th
By Innosphere
WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..
Help NFN Grow
mike@innosphere.org
|
|
How can Innosphere’s program take your company to the next level of success? Attend one of the three upcoming events and let’s find out! For science and tech companies looking for a hands-on business support program that works with you and your team on a personalized plan, Innosphere is the right fit. We have an exclusive business support program and we’re evaluating all companies that apply to Innosphere to be considered for pre-seed investments of up to $150,000.
Do you know any early-stage startups or scaleups doing awesome things in science and tech? Please let them know about these upcoming, no-pressure events where they can get all their questions answered!
The application window to apply for funding is December 6th, and investments will be made in early 2020. Every application receives a response — Apply now for early consideration at www.innosphere.org
.
Please register below to learn more about what Innosphere can do for your company’s future success!
|
|
|
|
Tuesday, November 12th, 2019
4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Innosphere: 320 East Vine Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80524
|
|
|
|
Tuesday, November 19th, 2019
4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield and Woods: 1801 California St. Denver, CO
|
|
|
|
Thursday, November 21st, 2019
4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Lathrop Gage LLP: 2440 Junction Place, Boulder, CO
|
|
|
The program focuses on raising capital, financial and exit planning, talent acquisition, operational excellence, growth strategies, and business development.
We look forward to meeting companies to answer questions about our pre-seed investments, and to detail how Innosphere’s program can accelerate your growth!
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Be the first to comment