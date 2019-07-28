Innosphere Now Accepting Applications from Startup and Scaleup Companies

Innosphere

Colorado Science and tech entrepreneurs can apply now to Innosphere’s fall cohort

By Scott Sampl,

Innosphere Operations Director

Innosphere, Colorado’s incubator that accelerates the success of science and tech companies, is now actively accepting applications from startup and scaleup companies to join the fall cohort. Entrepreneurs that wish to receive business support to gain customers, raise capital and scale their startup should apply to Innosphere’s incubation program before the application deadline of Wednesday, August 21st.

“A lot of quality research goes into making sure our companies are ready to scale and ready to raise their first or next round of funding,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere CEO.

The first part of Innosphere’s incubation program focuses on developing a personalized plan around the key focus areas of: Raising Capital; Financial and Exit Planning; Talent Acquisition; Operational Excellence; Growth Strategies and Business Development.

“Innosphere’s program has helped us define our goals and identify how to best tighten our focus on executing our plan. Their guidance continually helps us take a more purposeful and strategic approach to accelerating our growth,” said Jeff Grobaski, CEO Epic River. Epic River is a current client company of the incubator.

Innosphere is Colorado’s leading science and technology incubator, accelerating the success of high-impact startup and scaleup companies. Besides the program, Innosphere has a real estate with office and wet labs, and a seed-stage venture capital fund.

Innosphere typically runs two cohorts of companies each year that are each made up of 10-13 companies. With 20 years of experience, Innosphere’s model has supported hundreds of companies in reaching their key milestones. Companies entering the incubation program are supported by not only their Innosphere liaison but also work with former C-level executives, experienced staff, and industry-specific advisors.

Innosphere supports entrepreneurs in the industries of bioscience, medical device, energy, advanced materials, hardware, software, FinTech, artificial intelligence, and other B2B technology-based companies. Innosphere staff is located throughout all of Colorado’s Front Range and has offices in Denver, Boulder, Longmont, Castle Rock, and Fort Collins.

For more information, contact Innosphere Operations Director, Scott Sampl, at scott@innosphere.org.

The application can be found online at www.innosphere.org.