Nation’s best respiratory care and No. 1 hospital in the state

UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital again named nation’s best for respiratory care and No. 1 hospital in the state

For the eighth year in a row, U.S. News and World Report rank UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (UCH), located on the Anschutz Medical Campus, No. 1 on its list of the state’s best hospitals. UCH is also ranked among the nation’s best in seven specialties including No. 1 in pulmonology and No. 10 in endocrinology.

“It’s an honor to witness how nurses, staff, and doctors provide exceptional care for our patients and their family members each and every day,” said University of Colorado Hospital President and CEO Chris Gessner. “The U.S. News honors reflect our commitment to quality and our dedication to helping our patients live extraordinary lives. These rankings also speak to the unique talents of the nationally renowned experts at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus who provide advanced care and conduct innovative research, helping transform the future of medicine.”

In addition to being named the nation’s top hospital for respiratory care, UCH’s specialty of cardiology & heart surgery moved significantly higher to No. 30 on the national list. “UCH offers experts who are among the best in the nation at treating cardiac conditions like adult congenital heart disease, heart failure, heart transplant, pulmonary vascular disease, cardiac electrophysiology, and valve disease,” said Dr. Jean Kutner, chief medical officer of the University of Colorado Hospital.

UCH is nationally ranked in seven specialties, including the No. 1 ranking in pulmonology (lung and respiratory care), a distinction UCH shares with National Jewish Health. Other ranked specialties include:

Kidney disorders

Cancer

Orthopedics

Neurology & Neurosurgery

Diabetes & Endocrinology

Cardiology & Heart Surgery

As Colorado’s only adult academic medical center, University of Colorado Hospital provides clinical trials and innovative treatments through a strong partnership with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Faculty from the CU School of Medicine are renowned experts in their fields and drive the quality recognized by the U.S. News rankings.

“Our faculty serve the patients of the University of Colorado Hospital with dedication and compassion, and they are known nationwide for their clinical expertise and innovative research, providing some of the best care in the country,” said John Reilly, Jr., MD, Dean of the CU School of Medicine.

UCH is the academic anchor of UCHealth, a nonprofit health care system that includes twelve hospitals and more than 150 clinic locations throughout Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. U.S. News ranks four UCHealth hospitals among the state’s best. Medical Center of the Rockies and Memorial Hospital are tied for 7th in Colorado, and Poudre Valley Hospital is ranked No. 11.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings, now in their 30th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures. For the 2019-20 rankings, U.S. News tested over 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions.

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with excellent patient experience. With over 23,500 employees, UCHealth includes 12 acute-care, full-service hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. With University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. With over 150 clinic locations, UCHealth pushes the boundaries of medicine, providing advanced treatments and clinical trials and improving health through innovation.

For the full list of Colorado hospital rankings, visit www.usnews.com/hospitals.