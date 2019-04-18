New Banner Health providers expand patient care in Northern Colorado

Banner Health is expanding patient care across Northern Colorado with the addition of five new providers who will serve in clinics in Greeley, Fort Collins, and Loveland.

In Greeley, Mary Beth Spinos, CNM, joins the Banner Health Clinic located at 2001 70th Ave., Ste. 300. Severn

Barloco, MD, joins Banner Health Clinic specializing in general surgery at 1800 15th St., Ste 200.

– Having attended Regis University with a master of science in nursing, Spinos provides gynecologic care

for women throughout their lifespan. Spinos places value in building relationships with her patients and

works to create an individualized plan to accommodate each patient’s needs.

– As a trauma and general surgery physician, Dr. Barloco specializes in advanced laparoscopic and robotic

surgery. Certified by the American Board of Surgery, Dr. Barloco utilizes a minimally invasive approach to

surgery to minimize recovery times and achieve the best possible results for patients.

In Fort Collins, Alice Antonescu, MD, joins the Banner Health Clinic located at 4700 Lady Moon Drive.

– Dr. Antonescu provides pediatric care at Banner Health Center, specializing in family medicine in Fort

Collins. Dr. Antonescu attended the University of Medicine “Gr. T. Popa” in Iasi, Romania, receiving a

doctor of medicine and specializes in treating a variety of medical conditions and diseases in patients

from infancy to late adolescence.

In Loveland, Vismay Brahmbhatt, MD, joins the Banner Health Clinic located at 2701 Madison Square Drive, and

Linda Nelson, CNM, joins the Banner Health Clinics located at both 1900 Boise Avenue, Ste. 300 and 1647 E.

18th St.

– Dr. Brahmbhatt provides comprehensive care to all ages. He attended the University of Wisconsin School

of Medicine and Public Health in Madison, receiving a doctor of medicine and is a member of the

American Board of Family Medicine. Dr. Brahmbhatt seeks to understand patient’s problems while

building mutual trust to achieve better patient compliance and an improved outcome of treatment.

– Nelson will provide obstetrics care. She attended Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kan., receiving a

master of science in nursing. Committed to the art of Midwifery, Nelson strongly believes in patient

education and advocacy and aims to do what is best for the patient.

Banner Health

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The

system owns and operates 28 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine,

academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of

other services; including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a

nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming.

For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com.