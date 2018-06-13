Pace Brings Dockless Bike Sharing to Fort Collins

David Young, Public Relations Coordinator

Bike Sharing in Fort Collins will be easier than ever before thanks to Pace, the nationwide dockless bike sharing service for smart cities and colleges.

The new “lock-to” dockless bike share service launched this month in Fort Collins. Pace expands and improves upon Fort Collins’ pilot bike share program launched in 2016, which featured 100 bikes and required riders to begin and end rides at one of 20 fixed parking racks.

With Pace, riders can now rent one of 250 bikes from any of the 42 dedicated Pace racks, or hundreds of additional public bike racks throughout the city and Colorado State University (CSU). The combination of fixed bike share parking locations, with the ability to start or end a ride at any public bike rack, maximizes ridership by supporting both routine as well as flexible trips.

To ride, download the free Pace bike share app available in the App Store or Google Play. Once the app is downloaded and a rider profile is created, riders will be able to see available bikes all over Fort Collins in real time. Riders can then start, end, or pause their ride using the app. Locking the bike at the end of a ride or for mid-ride stops is easy thanks to a wheel ring lock and integrated cable.

All Pace rides in Fort Collins cost $1 per half hour. The first 30-minute ride for every new user is free. Annual memberships are $29 per month, and include unlimited 60-minute rides. Riders can use cash, card or EBT card membership.

Pace brings with it new stations along the MAX corridor, Harmony corridor, neighborhood parks, in north Fort Collins and on the CSU Campus. Additionally, in partnership with Bike Fort Collins & La Familia, Kaiser Permanente has brought a new station to the Hickory neighborhood. Along with existing access to nearby trails, access to bike share allows for seamless connectivity between the Hickory neighborhood and the greater Fort Collins transportation network.

“Bike sharing is about access. It’s about equity. It’s about creating connectivity between communities. And what better way to connect people than through active transportation,” said Dawn Paepke, Senior Specialist in Community Relations of Northern Colorado, Kaiser Permanente.

To obtain information on Pace equity programs, visit ridepace.com/pledge. For information on sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, visit ridepace.com/partner or email Bike Fort Collins at info@bikefortcollins.org. All riders are encouraged to use helmets, which can be purchased at cost at the Visit Fort Collins office in Old Town Square or Maxline Brewing, located off the Mason Trail.

Station sponsors include The City of Fort Collins, CSU, Kaiser Permanente, UC Health, Elevations Credit Union, Odell Brewing, New Belgium Brewing, Dellenbach Motors, Ed Carroll Motor Company, and Housing Catalyst. The success of bike sharing in Fort Collins is due in large part to the ongoing commitment of these and other local partners to providing convenient access to bicycling.

Join us in celebrating the new Pace Bike Share by attending or volunteering at the Hickory Fiesta on June 16, Bike to and from Work Day on June 27. Additional information on these events can be found at bikefortcollins.org or on Facebook.