Peace Festival Coming to Fort Collins

Partners for Peace, a local citizens’ organization will recognize the United Nation’s International Day of Peace in Old Town Square, Fort Collins between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 28 with the first-ever Fort Collins Peace Festival. Organizer Sue Ellen Klein said, “The festival provides the opportunity to showcase and honor those individuals and organizations whose work contributes to the harmony, security, and overall well-being of our vibrant community.”

Numerous organizations including The Poor People’s Campaign Denver, Our Secure Future, Extinction Rebellion, FC Climate Strike, Moms Demand Action/BeSmart, Peace Crane Creations, The Poor People’s Campaign, People’s Art Theatre, Mountain Sentinels, and Sustainability at CSU will be involved reflecting Partners in Peace’s mission to become a renewed call to collective action for peace, justice, and the environment.

Only a year old, Partners for Peace grew out of an effort in 2018 to present a film dealing with war on the environment. The group believes that peacemaking begins with individuals and spreads out into the community and eventually the nation and the world.

The festival will feature a peace tent with activities and a quiet space especially for children, information on U.S. defense spending and World Beyond War’s design for an alternative global security system.

Human rights and climate justice activists will share the stage with musical groups, The States Music Duo, the Parkin Lot, Christopher Watkins-Lamb, music lead from Foothills Unitarian Church and Luz Valenzuela of Fuerza Latina.

Ben and Jerry’s will unveil its newest ice cream flavor, provide samples and explain its social significance.

Co-sponsors of the event are Fort Collins Sustainability Group, Trees, Water & People, The United Nations Association, Northern Colorado chapter and Cheba Hut.

“We are appreciative of the participants who have graciously agreed to volunteer their time, talent and resources. It is a tribute to the Fort Collins community and its many peacemakers and an affirmation that the time for working toward a culture of peace is now,” Klein said. She encourages people to join in the celebration, meet their neighbors and feel better about the world.Peace Festival 4.25×5.5 – To Print