By Jana Beasley

Peak Serum, Inc. is pleased to announce its involvement with Life Science Tennessee (LST), a statewide, non-profit, member organization of more than 100 companies whose mission is to advance and grow the life science industry in Tennessee through advocacy, partnerships and alignment with economic and workforce development.

“Life Science Tennessee houses a diverse group of leaders across our versatile industry, all of whom are dedicated to applying their knowledge to the way in which plants, animals and humans function to better the landscape of the world,” said Tom Kutrubes, President and CEO of Peak Serum, Inc. “This invaluable organization and network of experts perfectly aligns with our efforts and we hope to continue to expand our reach into the latest research and scientific discoveries.”

LST unites members who are involved in the discovery and application of life sciences products and related services that improve the health and well-being of people throughout the world. The member organization is made up of companies, universities, research institutions, government and economic development groups and other industry associations. LST conducts business and economic development activities, advocates on behalf of the industry, educates the public about the benefits of life sciences research and product development and provides a network for the exchange of ideas, information and opportunities.

Pipette Tips, Peak Serum aims to leverage the key benefits of its LST membership, which are designed to support members through business networking events and advocacy on behalf of the industry, among other endeavors. LST will assist Peak Serum in its effort to introduce eco-friendly lab accessory products such as Centrifuge Tubes Serological Pipettes and Showa Gloves to Tennessee businesses.

“Together, we will work to create a greater understanding, support for, and interest in the life sciences to preserve our planet without ever sacrificing performance through our line of unique products and services.”

Headquartered in Wellington, Colo., Peak Serum is one of the nation’s leading independent suppliers of fetal bovine serum (FBS), an essential part of cGMP / clinical trial research and diagnostics applications. Peak Serum’s FBS is sourced from the United States or USDA-approved countries intended for all levels of research compliance. Peak Serum recently launched a line of high-quality lab accessories, Peak Products.

To learn more about Peak Serum visit www.peakfbs.com