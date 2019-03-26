‘Portraits of Inclusion’ photography exhibit honors two Gardens on Spring Creek women

Two Gardens on Spring Creek professionals, including Michelle Provaznik, Executive Director, and Lauren Springer, Horticulturist, will be featured in a Colorado State University photography exhibit, ‘Portraits of Inclusion,’ honoring their significant contributions in Colorado’s horticulture and landscape architecture professions.

The Portraits of Inclusion Photography Exhibit is open for viewing April 1-26 in the Lory Student Center, Curfman Gallery Annex. The opening celebration and honoree panel discussion will be Sunday, April 7 from 3-5 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Theatre. All honoree images were taken by Fort Collins photographer, Cassie Rosch.

Michelle Provaznik is the Executive Director of the Gardens on Spring Creek, the community botanic garden of Fort Collins. Leading The Gardens in its executive director capacity since 2008, she has been integral to its exponential growth and is now overseeing a $6 million capital campaign to complete the Master Plan. In the past, she has worked for non-profits, Federal and local governments, and small businesses. Michelle has a bachelor’s degree in Economics and International Business from St. Louis University and an associate degree in Ornamental Horticulture from Foothill College in Los Altos Hills, California.

Lauren Springer is an internationally recognized garden designer and speaker, as well as a plant propagator, author of five books, and horticulturist at the Gardens on Spring Creek. The Undaunted Garden, which Lauren designed, developed, and planted, will open at The Gardens this spring. She also designed several areas at Denver Botanic Garden, including the WaterSmart Garden and the Visitors Center Gardens at Chatfield Farms. She has introduced several dozen plants to the nursery trade. Lauren holds a master’s degree in horticulture from Penn State.

Other women featured in ‘Portraits of Inclusion’ include Tina M. Bishop, Dorothy Falkenberg Borland, Anna Cawrse, Karla Dakin, Sarada Krishman, Loretta Louise Mannix, Abby L. McNeal, Allyson Mendenhall, Angela K. Milewski, Cecily Mui, Amirah Shahid, Gayle M. Volk, Ping Xu, and Beth Zwinak. In addition, a special commemoration will take place of Jane Ries Silverstein.

The Gardens on Spring Creek is the community botanic garden of Fort Collins, Colorado. The 18-acre site opened in May 2004 as part of a vital public/private partnership between the city of Fort Collins and the Friends of the Gardens on Spring Creek. The Gardens are currently under major construction, which includes a five-acre garden expansion, a renovated Visitor’s Center, and a new Butterfly House. Grand re-opening is scheduled for late 2019. In 2018, The Gardens hosted 82,000 visitors. Learn more about the botanical gardens at fcgov.com/gardens.