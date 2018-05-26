Premier Specialty Surgical Practice Awards Two Centennial High School Students with $1,000 Scholarships

Rebecca Ellington, Public Relations and Event Specialist

Front Range Center for Brain & Spine Surgery Announces Recipients of Outstanding Senior Science Student Award

FORT COLLINS, COLO. (DATE) – Front Range Center for Brain & Spine Surgery (FRBS) created the Annual Outstanding Senior Science Student Award in an effort to support Poudre School District seniors with plans for post-secondary education studying in the field of science. The scholarship, which originally awarded one $1,000 scholarship, now awards two $1,000 scholarships to local students each year.

FRBS is proud to announce the 2018 scholarship recipients:

Lindsey Farber and Rachel Yoder, both graduating seniors of Centennial High School. Through an extremely competitive selection process, Farber and Yoder were chosen based on academics and a written essay on post-secondary plans, career goals and the reasons behind these choices.

“Being the youngest of eleven siblings and first to attend college, I have set high standards and overcame some of life’s most challenging obstacles to achieve my ultimate dream of becoming a nurse,” said Farber.

“My future plans are to finish the prerequisites for the nursing program at Front Range Community College and become a nurse at a local hospital. It is very important for me to follow through and reach my goals to prove to my family and myself that I can in fact do whatever I set my mind to.”

For more than 20 years, Front Range Center for Brain & Spine Surgery has helped graduating seniors further their education through the Outstanding Senior Science Student Award. This award is designed to acknowledge students that have gone above and beyond the norm and to encourage others to push boundaries in and out of the classroom.

“Each year, Front Range Center for Brain and Spine Surgery helps shape the trajectory of our Outstanding Senior Science Student Award winners after graduation. Through this scholarship, we hope recipients feel our support as they embark on future endeavors,” said Dr. Timothy Wirt, M.D., Front Range Center for Brain & Spine Surgery, P.C. “Front Range Center for Brain and Spine Surgery would like to thank all who submitted an application and wish you the best in furthering your education in the sciences.”