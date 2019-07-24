Red Mountain Scientific Raises $500K in Seed Funding

Fort Collins-based artificial intelligence company specializing in wireless infrastructure asset management secures financing, prepares to scale

Mike Moses, CEO, Red Mountain Scientific

Red Mountain Scientific (RMS), an image intelligence platform for infrastructure management, announced that it has raised an additional $500K in Seed Funding led by a select group of private equity investors. Most participants in the round were existing investors. This brings the total funding raised by RMS to $1.5M.

The new funding will accelerate the roll-out of advanced feature enhancements to RMS’s product platform and extend the company’s capabilities of delivering maximum value to telecommunication carriers, tower ownership groups, and engineering firms that the company serves throughout the wireless infrastructure industry.

“We have been able to leverage the latest technology to make the acquisition of image data easier, the visualization more insightful, and the utilization of field and in-house engineering resources more effective,” said Mike Moses, CEO and founder of RMS. “We’re extremely fortunate to have a robust and talented team that’s relentless in applying AI, image analytics, and visualization tools to our software. They’ve created an unparalleled user experience for the management of wireless infrastructure assets.”

RMS initially entered the market with Skyli, an app that automates drone flights for inspection of cell tower assets. RMS then launched Summit, a cloud-hosted, end-to-end tower management solution for image annotation, visualization, and reporting.

Red Mountain Scientific was founded in February 2017 as a client company of Innosphere, the premier science and technology incubator in Colorado. RMS has clients and partners across the entire wireless industry landscape, including: telecommunication carriers; tower ownership groups; and engineering firms. RMS is active in the National Association of Tower Erectors (NATE), the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), and is a founding member of the Colorado AI Initiative.

Red Mountain Scientific (RMS) provides automated data collection, web-based asset management, and machine learning software for companies in the fast-growing wireless sector. The solution integrates drone-based image acquisition with cutting edge AI/deep learning via Summit, our enterprise grade cloud platform, to provide an intuitive visual interface that produces actionable intelligence for the management of these facilities. The streamlining of damage detection, asset inventory, as well identification of additional tower leasing opportunities, results in a higher level of operational insight, time/cost savings, improved employee safety, and enhanced revenue generation.