STUDY ABROAD OPPORTUNITIES FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

Local high school students are offered a unique opportunity to spend an academic year, a semester or the summer holiday in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Australia or South Africa, as part of the ASSE International Student Exchange Program.

Exchange students live with a caring host family while attending high school and learning about the language and people of their chosen host country. Students, 15 to 18 ½ years of age, qualify on the basis of academic performance, character references and a genuine desire to experience life abroad with a volunteer host family. Prior knowledge of the host country’s language is not a requirement. Scholarships are available and are based on academic performance, leadership skills, and financial need.

ASSE also encourages local families to host an international student from one of over 60 countries worldwide here in the United States. To learn more about these outstanding young students, families are invited to contact us or visit our hosting website at www.assehosts.com.

Students interested in becoming an exchange student abroad should call 1-800-733-2773 or visit ASSE’s website at www.asse.com, or emailasseusawest@asse.com.