Taste of Fort Collins Rescheduled to July 25 & July 26 

Townsquare Media’s Taste of Fort Collins is being rescheduled for 2020. The 24th annual event originally scheduled for June 5-7 will now be held on July 25-26 as a way to bring the community back together after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Collective Soul and Spin Doctors will remain headliners for Taste of Fort Collins, with both scheduled to perform on Sunday, July 26. Local Colorado-based entertainers will perform on Saturday and Sunday. All previously purchased tickets will be honored. “Now more than ever NoCo needs a summer celebration to look forward to,” said Evan Harrison, President at Townsquare Media Northern Colorado. “We’re thrilled the city and our partners all worked together to make this shift.”

Taste of Fort Collins is a community celebration with family-friendly activities, perfect for the Northern Coloradans’ active lifestyle. The festival offers attendees incredible food from local and national restaurants, entertainment from local and national superstars, and an eclectic display of artisan work as well as the region’s most talented crafters. A dozen local acts will join the national headliners as part of the entertainment as determined by a local voting contest. Taste of Fort Collins presenting sponsor is FNBO and benefits the Eyeopeners Kiwanis Club of Fort Collins Foundation.

Information on how to buy tickets is available at https://tasteoffortcollins.com/tickets/ or follow Taste of Fort Collins on Facebook and Instagram.