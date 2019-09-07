Teacher, track and field coach and Olympic Athlete took her first Pledge of Allegiance

Josanne Lucas, a teacher of five different classes at several grade levels at Fort Collins High School, track and field coach and Olympic Athlete took her first Pledge of Allegiance as a new U.S. citizen Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

“I feel blessed and honored to become a U.S. Citizen. I have lived here my entire adult life and already consider the United States my home,” said Josanne. “I like its democratic system and that it provides many opportunities.”

Lucas came to the United States in 2002 to attend Auburn and has been able to live her academic and athletic dreams including her biggest one of all, becoming a U.S. citizen.

Josanne spends most days at the high school teaching and coaching, and said, “I love the opportunity to make a positive impact on young minds both academically and athletically,” said Josanne. “I love to challenge my students to be the best that they can be in both, in and out of the classroom.”

Athletics and academics are both important to Josanne, who won a bronze medal in the 400-meter hurdles while representing Trinidad and Tobago at the 2009 Olympics. Josanne, who majored in Biomedical Sciences at Auburn University, competed as an athlete until 2016.

Josanne said her high school coach introduced her to the hurdles in high school, and she immediately fell in love with the event. Her science teachers cultivated her interest in science.

“Hurdling was a pathway for me to attend college and compete at the Olympic Games,” said Josanne.

Perhaps Lucas’ influence will inspire her own students to excel at both sports and education.

Josanne balances her efforts by taking every Sunday off for self-care.