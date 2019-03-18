The first Innosphere cohort of 2019 announcement

Innosphere, Colorado’s incubator program dedicated to accelerating the success of science and technology-based companies announced the ten startup and scaleup companies selected to join the first Innosphere cohort of 2019.
PneumoNIX Medical, a company that has created a medical device to prevent pneumothorax (i.e. collapsed lung) during a key procedure in the diagnosis of lung cancer called a transthoracic lung biopsy. “The fundraising support, contacts and strategy discussions we’ve received from Innosphere are extremely beneficial in the growth of our company,” said Wade Schutte, PneumoNIX Medical CEO. “We’re currently working on bringing our medical device to market, so it couldn’t be a better time to be a part of this incubator program.” PneumoNIX Medical will be the first company of this cohort to present at one of the incubator’s formal investor pitch events for accredited investors.
The ten companies selected for the program include three working on a medical device, two with Artificial Intelligence and IoT applications, two enterprise software companies, and three focused on energy and advanced materials. Geographically, these companies are headquartered across Colorado’s front range including Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, and one company located in Frisco.
Innosphere client companies receive ongoing support from experienced advisors, peer-groups, and their Innosphere liaison to ensure companies get the tools they need to raise the right kind of capital and all the resources to accelerate growth. Innosphere’s program focuses on ensuring companies are investor-ready, connecting entrepreneurs with experienced advisors, making introductions to corporate partners, exit planning, and accelerating top-line revenue growth.
Innosphere is currently accepting applications from companies working in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) space:
Innosphere is running a specialized Artificial Intelligence cohort this summer
Companies should apply online by May 15th, 2019
Questions about the application can be directed to Scott Sampl
Innosphere recently won a grant to cover client fees for AI companies, so there is no cost to entrepreneurs accepted into the AI Program
For more information, contact Innosphere CEO, Mike Freeman, at mike@innosphere.org or 970. 818.7736.
