The first Innosphere cohort of 2019 announcement

Innosphere , Colorado’s incubator program dedicated to accelerating the success of science and technology-based companies announced the ten startup and scaleup companies selected to join the first Innosphere cohort of 2019.

The ten companies selected for the program include three working on a medical device, two with Artificial Intelligence and IoT applications, two enterprise software companies, and three focused on energy and advanced materials. Geographically, these companies are headquartered across Colorado’s front range including Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, and one company located in Frisco.

Innosphere client companies receive ongoing support from experienced advisors, peer-groups, and their Innosphere liaison to ensure companies get the tools they need to raise the right kind of capital and all the resources to accelerate growth. Innosphere’s program focuses on ensuring companies are investor-ready, connecting entrepreneurs with experienced advisors, making introductions to corporate partners, exit planning, and accelerating top-line revenue growth.