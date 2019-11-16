The Inaugural Day of the Dog—Celebrating Our Best Friends with Story

by Side Porch Stories and UNIcycle Business Consulting

Dogs—can’t live without them. Ever. Inspired by the Tihar festival in Nepal, Day of the Dog honors the love and loyalty and open heartedness our dogs give us daily. This is a fundraiser for The Street Dog Coalition which provides free medical care services for the pets of people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness. Sunday, November 17th, 3-5:00 PM. Senior Center. 1200 Raintree Dr.Fort Collins, CO 80526 $12

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Come celebrate your dogs with story, poetry, doggie bags and accounts of canine heroism and humor. Your dogs must stay home but send us photos of them, especially if you dress them up like the Nepalese do with flower garlands and vermillion marks on their foreheads and watch for them on Facebook and Instagram. We’ll also have doggie bags to fill up with treats donated from local doggie businesses.

Day of the Dog—Celebrating Our Best Friends with Story is the beginning of a tradition that will evolve over time but the heart of it is our bond with our best friends.

Our featured speaker is Dr. Jon Geller, an emergency veterinarian and the co-founder and President of the Board of Directors for two non-profits, The Ladybug Fund and The Street Dog Coalition. Local writer/poet Marj Hahne’s will present her YouTube channel, Bark and Bard, where she reads poetry to dogs “because dogs are very good to read poetry to—cats not so much.” There will also be three storytellers who will tell us the stories of how their dogs changed their lives forever.

Tami Parker is a small business consultant and teaches business owners how to dig into the numbers and facilitate change through solid management practices.

Tickets at: https://www.facebook.com/dayofthedogco

This event is a production of Side Porch Stories, a storytelling business with Mary Roberts, and UNIcycle Business Consulting with Tami Parker. Mary is a local storyteller and coach who helps people find “the heart of story” and challenges them to get up and tell their stories. She has rescued many dogs and her book, 13 Dogs and Me—My 50-Year Journey with the Good, the Bad and the Beautiful will be available (with a little luck and hard work) sometime in 2020.