Vergent Products Names Jay Dokter President/CEO

Jay Dokter president/CEO of the company. Dokter stepped into the position Jan. 1 and will oversee all executive and operational business functions for the 23-year-old company. The move comes as founders Terry and Diana Precht plan for retirement. At a minimum, Terry Precht plans to remain involved in the business for another two to three years.

“I’m excited to take on the role of CEO and continue the reputation of an amazing company with an eye for growth and job creation,” Dokter said. “Vergent Products has the best client support, design capabilities, infrastructure, systems, and quality control I have ever seen; but what makes it all work are the high-performance teams that make it all happen. It’s about the employees and it’s always about the employees. Many of the Vergent team members have been with the company for over ten years that’s impressive.”

Dokter is a business executive who has led many successful growth companies. His passion is business strategy, modeling, start-ups, accelerated business growth, collaboration, and job creation. A serial entrepreneur, Dokter has over 30 years of experience within markets such as manufacturing, electronics, higher and continuing education, software, food service, entertainment, and retail distribution. Prior, he was CEO of Bongo, Co-founder of the Warehouse Business Accelerator, CADEKA Microcircuits, Yellow Duck Investments, Data Entry Products, and managed growth companies such as Ultimate Support Systems and Pizza Ranch.

Vergent Products received the prestigious 2018 Bravo! Entrepreneur award. In addition, they featured the company on NBC Nightly News in 2017 talking about its role in Colorado's workforce. They are a leader in the commercialization of electro-mechanical products including product design, manufacturing, order fulfillment, and depot repair services for commercial, industrial, and medical device companies.

“We have known Jay for many years and have built a friendship of trust and mutual respect,” said Terry Precht . “As we look forward to retirement, it only makes sense to transition with a team we trust while remaining involved during the transition.”

Dokter serves on the Loveland Business Partnership board of directors, the Bongo board of directors, is a member of the Chamber of Commerce, involved in local and regional workforce development, Loveland Strategic Partnership, supports the City of Loveland and northern Colorado’s economic development initiatives and is an active business mentor. “Our desire is that our clients and supplier partners are well taken care of, our employees can continue to thrive in the mutually respectful culture we’ve established over the years, and the legacy of Vergent Products continues for generations to come,” said the Prechts in a joint statement. “Jay is the right leader to continue our legacy.” With its vast experience helping companies create, analyze and produce their goods, Vergent Products continues to shine a light on its own spot in the marketplace. The mechanical and electronic manufacturing company has built a reputation for its design creation and production. Vergent was founded in 1995 on two core principles: exceptional client experience and the engagement of a diverse team of experts focused on continually elevating client success. Located in the foothills of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo., the company’s modern, 50,000 square foot facility with design, prototype, and contract manufacturing departments, allows it to easily transition client products from initial design through PCB assembly and box build to shipment- optimizing the workflow.