Larimer County Health Care Action and Democratic Socialists of America are sponsoring a presentation and community discussion on What is Improved and Expanded Medicare for All? The presentation will cover the history, economics, and the experiences of other countries with universal health care. The community discussion will focus on how we get universal health care implemented here and what we can do to make it happen. Please come join us to learn more.

Date & Time: Saturday, February 9, 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm

Location: Old Town Library, 201 Peterson St, Fort Collins