Windermere Real Estate Launches Colorado Living by WindermereLocal

Windermere Real Estate recently launched Colorado Living by WindermereLocal, a one-of-a-kind content ecosystem dedicated to educating and empowering Coloradans with in-depth insights about the local real estate industry. Through Colorado Living, Windermere Colorado is pulling back the curtain on what is really happening in the market and developing an information hub like nothing else in the industry.

“Windermere Real Estate decided it was time to finally help home buyers, home sellers and real estate investors by providing a real, raw and authentic look at real estate in Colorado,” said Eric Thompson, Windermere Colorado President. “We have a mission to tell people what it’s really like to buy and sell a home in Colorado. There’s nothing else like this in the industry and we’re committed to providing truly unique content specific to the Colorado market.”

Colorado Living by WindermereLocal features content created and curated by the real estate experts at Windermere Colorado. Colorado Living by WindermereLocal can be found online at coloradolivingblog.com, and on social platforms Facebook and Instagram.

“Buyers and sellers want actual real estate insights without sales being the driving force in the conversation,” said Thompson. “Colorado Living provides exclusive insights that, until now, were really only available by sitting in our team’s private sales meetings or from speaking one-on-one with our Chief Economist.”

With locations all across the front range, Windermere has five Colorado offices and more than 300 across the Western U.S. One of the only real estate agencies to staff its own dedicated economist, Matthew Gardner, Chief Economist for Windermere Real Estate, is responsible for analyzing and interpreting economic data and its impact on the real estate market on both a local and national level. Most of Gardner’s real estate expertise and content can be found at https://coloradolivingblog. com/.

Visit Colorado Living by WindermereLocal at https://coloradolivingblog. com/.