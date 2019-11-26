Wing Shack Offers Free Wings, Cash Donation for Annual Turkey Drive

By Wing Shack Enterprises, Inc.

The Wing Shack is excited to host its 5th Annual Turkey Drive at each of its six regional locations. Guests of the Wing Shack who donate a turkey will receive more than the satisfaction of helping a family in need – Wing Shack is offering 5 free wings for anyone that donates a turkey at any of their locations. Additionally, the Wing Shack will donate $5 for every turkey it receives to the local food bank for that store location.

In 2018, the Wing Shack collected nearly 400 turkeys between its 6 regional locations. As a ‘thank you’ for all the donations, Wing Shack increased its pledged contribution and donated $3000.00 to fight hunger – the donation was split evenly between the Food Bank for Larimer County, Weld Food Bank, and Needs Inc.

Wing Shack is hoping for another successful Turkey Drive this year. Barbara Fecht, Executive Director of Needs Inc. in Cheyenne, anticipates needing enough turkeys for 400 households for this year’s Thanksgiving. In Weld County, Bob O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Weld Food Bank in Greeley says that they received requests for 4,500 turkeys. And in Larimer County, the Thanksgiving need is approaching 3000 orders for turkeys – and counting, according to Paul Donnelly, Communications Director for the Food Bank for Larimer County.

All turkey donations must be still frozen and may be dropped off at any Wing Shack location before noon on November 27th.

On behalf of Weld Food Bank, the Food Bank of Larimer County, and Needs, Inc., the entire Wing Shack team thanks you for your support in meeting the needs of struggling families in Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming!