Municipal broadband—what Longmont did right

Colorado Cable Telecommunications (CCT) lost an expensive gamble in the November 7th election, having spent $816,000 in a failed attempt to defeat the efforts to vote in a Municipal Broadband measure. Another anti-municipal broadband group: Citizens for a Sustainable Economy, spent $85,000 in its efforts to defeat the measure. Private sector communications companies, such as CCT, have a reason to be threatened: the municipal model works and it can work very well.

There is a lot of misinformation circulating in cyberspace. One document earning a lot of notoriety is Lessons in Municipal Broadband from Lafayette, Louisiana by Steven Titch, for the Reason Foundation, written in 2013. This document cites LUS Fiber, the municipal broadband operation in Lafayette, Louisiana, as an example of how the model can’t possibly work. It has been an expensive project for the city and is taking time to pay off. However, Titch saw fit to make statements that are blatantly untrue. Under the heading in paragraph C of the chapter “The Future of LUS Fiber,” he states, “The City Government Props Up LUS Fiber, While Cutting Corners and Transparency,” and continues, “Even as LUS Fiber boasts about increasing revenues, more of those revenues are coming directly from the city treasury.”

LUS Fiber responded to Titch with a document of its own: LUS Fiber — Response to Mr. Steven Titch. The response to the above statement was, “LUS Fiber budgets and pays all its own expenses and, through detailed full-cost accounting, pays its share of allocable costs within the remainder of Lafayette Consolidated Government.”

The back and forth between Mr. Titch and LUS Fiber can be read in full at these two sites:

http://reason.org/files/municipal_broadband_lafayette.pdf

http://www.lusfiber.com/docs/LUSFiberResponse-TitchArticle.pdf

The city of Provo, Utah, did not succeed with its municipal broadband network. iProvo, Provo’s $39.5 million wholesale fiber-to-the-premises network, was halfway into its fourth year in 2008 and woefully behind on its business plan as far as revenues and numbers of customers. iProvo received nearly $1 million in extra funding in 2007, and then the utility asked the city to budget an additional $1.2 million to cover expected losses. In its December 2007 report, iProvo said losses from July through October 2007 totaled $214,000.

Provo bailed out of the iProvo fiasco in 2013, when Google bought the company for $1.00. Google took over Provo’s internet and television service and also its remaining construction loans. Google had good reasons for doing what it did. The Provo area ranked second in the nation in patent growth and is also ranked as one of the top places to live and do business in the U.S. as Google Fiber general manager Kevin Lo said in a Google Fiber blog post at http://googlefiberblog.blogspot.com. Google also covered the residents’ costs as Provo households had been paying $5.35 a month on top of their utility bills whether they were using the iProvo service or not.

A phone call to Tom Roiniotis, general manager of Longmont Power & Communications, blames the failure of iProvo on a wholesale service model, allowing private ISP service providers to compete—one of the Longmont consultants indicated that part of the problem is too many people trying to get a slice of a limited revenue pie. In a wholesale model, the muni needs to charge enough to cover its costs of building and maintaining the system to the independent Internet service providers and those providers need to charge significantly higher rates to customers in order to cover their costs and make a profit. The direct service model provided by NextLight charges customers rates to cover its costs of providing a service, as a public utility and not for profit.

Nextlight was begun in 2014 with an initial investment of $43 million. Roiniotis expects the project to cap at $57 million total and be paid back over a 10-year time frame. No taxpayer money is involved in the project. The service charges pay all the bills, and Nextlight maintains dollars in the budget for upgrades.

Nextlight offers a Charter Member deal providing up to 1 gigabit (1000 megs) for $49.95 per month with uploads and downloads at the same speed.

The contract may be viewed at https://longmontcolorado.gov/

Comcast Xfinity offers up to 25Mbps download speeds (slower upload speeds) for $59.99 per month, and the numbers go up from there.

Roiniotis states that just because iProvo failed, it doesn’t mean that all public broadband ventures are doomed to fail. In fact, across the country there are many examples of successful public broadband ventures. Private sector broadband ventures are subject to failure also, “but we don’t all jump and say these failures are proof that the private sector can’t succeed.”